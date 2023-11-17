How to watch the Miss Universe 2023 final

The finale of the 72nd Miss Universe is taking place on Saturday in El Salvador, which means fans in the UAE can tune in on Sunday morning.

The show is scheduled to run from 7pm to 10pm Central Standard Time (CST), which is 10 hours behind Gulf Standard Time, meaning fans in the UAE can watch the live broadcast from 5am on Sunday.

What is the format of Miss Universe?

The global competition, which is one of the longest-running and most-watched pageants in the world, has already put 84 contestants through the swimwear, evening gown and national costume rounds over the past two days.

On Saturday, the finale will begin with the announcement of the top 20, based on their performance during the preliminary rounds. By the end of the evening, reigning winner Miss Universe USA R'Bonney Gabriel will crown her successor.

Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub garnered attention online for her flamboyant walk during the preliminary rounds. Photo: @missuniversebahrain / Instagram

How to watch the Miss Universe final

Miss Universe will stream live on Telemundo in the US, which can also be accessed through Roku Channel. Many international TV networks in different countries have bought the rights to stream it.

For viewers in the UAE, the finale will be available on the official Miss Universe YouTube account. The preliminary rounds are already available on the account.

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee during the national costume round of Miss Universe. AP

This year's contest packs many historic firsts, led by the organisation's new owner, Thai mogul Anne Jakrajutatip.

Which contestants are in the 2023 final?

For the first time in the pageant's decades-long history, married women and mothers have been allowed to join. Maria Camila Avella Montanez of Colombia and Michelle Cohn of Guatemala are the first Miss Universe contestants in these categories.

READ MORE Miss Universe pageant to go ahead despite bankruptcy filing by owner

Another first is the debut of Pakistan in the pageant, with Erica Robin representing the country, while Egypt marks its return in the contest via Mohra Tantawy.

Miss Universe Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett, who was a crowd favourite during the preliminary rounds, also made headlines as the first plus-size contestant in the pageant.

Other fan favourites after the preliminary rounds include Michelle Dee from the Philippines, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua and Anntonia Porsild from Thailand.

Miss Universe Bahrain Lujane Yacoub also caught the attention of online viewers for her flamboyant walk during the swimwear round.