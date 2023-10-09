Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen engaged to girlfriend Anisha Rosnah

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei, has announced the engagement of his son, Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Hassanal Bolkiah, to his long-term girlfriend Anisha Rosnah.

The fourth son and 10th child of the sultan and his former wife Puan Hajah Mariam binti Haji Abdul Aziz, Prince Abdul Mateen has been dating Rosnah for a few years, and the pair have been seen together on numerous occasions, including at the wedding of Prince Mateen’s sister earlier this year.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of one of the sultan's special advisors, Pehin Dato Isa, and their wedding is set to take place early next year, in what is expected to be a lavish ceremony.

The 10-day event will begin on January 7 and will include numerous ceremonies, including a Royal Powdering Ceremony, an Islamic ceremony at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and a royal parade around the nation's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Regarded as one of South-East Asia's most eligible bachelors, Prince Mateen graduated with Bachelor of Arts in international politics from King’s College London, and is currently a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and holds the rank of major. A skilled polo player, he also represented his nation in 2017 and 2019 at the South East Asian Games.

The last royal wedding in Brunei took place in January this year and was between Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, who is Prince Mateen's sister, and their first cousin Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah.

Prince Mateen, who has more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram, shared pictures from the lavish 10-day ceremony.

"So happy for my dearest big sister and BJB," he captioned the photos.

Prince Mateen and his father also attended the wedding of Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in June.

"A huge congratulations to my friend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness," he shared on Instagram later.