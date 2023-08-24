Sheikh Hamdan returns to Yorkshire with twins Rashid and Shaikha

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has returned to Yorkshire for his annual shooting trip, this time with his twin children, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, in tow.

In a series of photos posted on his Instagram, which has more than 16 million followers, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen with a group of friends dressed in clothing synonymous with the British outdoors. In one photo, shot from behind, he is shown holding the hands of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha with the scenic Yorkshire countryside surrounding them.

Sheikh Hamdan was on a similar trip in the UK the same time last year, along with his father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

In the photos posted on Thursday, each member of Sheikh Hamdan's group is suitably dressed for shooting, wearing various shades of green, brown and blue apparel, with gilets, hats and waterproof outerwear.

Sheikh Hamdan wore a green waterproof jacket paired with a chequered shirt underneath. He can also be seen wearing protective eyewear, as well as a hat by American brand Stetson. In one photo, he can be seen aiming his gun into the distance.

Shooting of partridge and pheasant is common at this time of the year in the UK.

Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, who turned two in May, have accompanied their father, an avid traveller and adventurer, on a number of his trips.

For their birthday, the twins each had a four-tier birthday cake.

Sheikh Rashid's Winnie the Pooh-themed cake featured Piglet, the fictional teddy bear’s closest friend, and long-eared Eeyore the donkey. The fondant characters were sat at the bottom of a tree, on a cake base filled with sugar-crafted flowers under Rashid's name.

Meanwhile, Sheikha Shaikha’s flower-themed birthday cake was a whimsical four-tiered piece dotted with fondant deer, baby pink roses and sprigs of purple lavender. It also had a large pink heart containing her name.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had the twins on May 20, 2021.