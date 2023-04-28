Regularly eating fried food or chips may increase anxiety and depression, study finds

While chips may be a comfort food for many, their effects on our mood could be far from cheerful.

A new study conducted by a team of researchers in Hangzhou, China, found that regular consumption of fried food, and in particular fried potatoes, is linked to an increased risk of anxiety and depression.

Those who often ate fried food were found to be 12 per cent more likely to experience anxiety, and 7 per cent more likely to have depression, with younger people, particularly men, most prone to the effects, as well as active smokers.

Researchers analysed data from 140,728 people from the UK Biobank looking at consumption of fried food and later bouts of anxiety and depression, during an average follow-up period of 11.3 years. By the end of the study period, 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were identified.

To explore the link between fried food and mental health, they assessed the effects of acrylamide, a harmful chemical produced when carbohydrates such as potatoes are fried.

The team observed how prolonged exposure to acrylamide affected a group of zebrafish, which were found to display anxiety and depression-like behaviour after being exposed to low concentrations of the chemical.

Further tests showed that acrylamide reduced lipid metabolism and brought on neuro-inflammation.

However, other factors beyond the effects of acrylamide could impact the link between fried food and mental health, with the retrospective study not taking into account other variables beyond the consumption of fried food.

Dr Michael J McGrath, a psychiatrist and medical director of the US Ohana Luxury Alcohol Rehab, told Medical News Today the study was unable to establish whether those who eat more fried foods have a higher risk for depression and anxiety, or if those with the conditions are more likely to turn to fried foods.