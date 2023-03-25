Hats off to bold and beautiful headwear at Dubai World Cup 2023

The Dubai World Cup returned to Meydan Racecourse on Saturday and visitors broke out their most stylish outfits for the occasion, including colourful hats and flamboyant fascinators.

The annual event, the jewel in the crown of UAE horse racing, also doubles as one of the city’s biggest fashion events of the year, with many planning their outfits weeks in advance to make a style statement.

And this year, as with many that have gone before, hats were the order of service, with plenty of guests donning headwear in bright and muted colours.

A racegoer matches her hat with her outfit for the Dubai World Cup 2023, held at Meydan Racecourse. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Hats and fascinators aside, some women opted for headbands with ornamentation and others sported turban-like creations.

Options ranged from wide-brim styles to more delicate looks, as well as elongated headgear and side-swept options.

Florals, feathers and abstract geometric swirls were all on offer, as were bows and butterflies.