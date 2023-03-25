First Egypt Fashion Week will celebrate country's heritage and ancient civilisations

The inaugural Egypt Fashion Week is coming to Cario.

Beginning on May 12, the three-day event is titled Past, Present and Future and will celebrate the country's rich heritage, culture and civilisations. It also aims to provide a platform for Egypt's contemporary creatives and craftsmen, while exploring how technology can be used to elevate 5,000 years of history and skills in the decades to come.

The showcase will be presented by the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council in collaboration with government bodies and Creative Headz, the Austrian firm behind fashion shows such as MQ Vienna and Thai Silk.

“The fashion industry in Egypt goes as far back as its civilisation, so it is about time to revive it and present it to the world in its modern image nurtured by existing and emerging talents,” said Paul Antaki, the council's co-founder and president.

The Museum of Agriculture will open its doors after five years for Egypt Fashion Week. Photo: Egyptian Fashion & Design Council

Designer line-up

Luxury handbags from Sabry Marouf pay homage to ancient Egypt. Photo: Egyptian Fashion and Design Council

The opening night will be at the Egyptian Museum, which will host the Best of Egyptian Designers fashion show curated by American stylist Julie Matos. Matos is also the event’s head stylist, while Egyptian artist Hossam Dirar is set to design invitations and the official poster for Egypt Fashion Week.

Events over the next two days will be held at the Museum of Agriculture, which will open its doors after five years of renovation work. On its grounds, Egypt Fashion Week will host runway shows, exhibitions of Egyptian fashion and jewellery, as well as showcases of local and international fashion schools.

Event highlights The Azza Fahmy Design Studio, Sabry Marouf, Fashion & Design Centre, Cairo Design District, FAD Dubai and Creative Space Beirut.

Azza Fahmy learnt the techniques of jewellery-making from the master goldsmiths of Cairo's Khan El Khalili. Photo: Azza Fahmy

Elsewhere, exhibitions will be curated by the Saudi Fashion Commission, Lagos Fashion Week, Jordan Fashion Week and GTEX-ITC.

Egypt Fashion Week will draw to a close with a Shop the Runway event at Mall of Arabia.

“Inspired by the rising number of emerging designers and growth of the local fashion industry, it is time to show the world our pool of creative talents and local cotton and textile industry,” said Susan Sabet, co-founder of the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council. “Egypt Fashion Week has been almost four years in the making, but this is what it took to be sure that we will deliver an event at a par with established fashion weeks, and impress our Egyptian and international guests.”