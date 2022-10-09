Sheikh Hamdan shares love for horses in new Instagram post

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share photos that show off his fondness for horses.

Fazza, as he's affectionately known, is currently in England for a racehorse auction by Tattersalls. The series of photos he has shared show him along with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the stables.

In one photo, the two of them are seen looking at each other, with a beautiful horse in the background, while others show the two royals walking around the area.

Sheikh Hamdan is known to be passionate about all things equestrian and is often pictured at race meetings. He is also an animal lover, and posts pictures with his beloved falcons, horses and even giraffes.

In addition to his love for horses, he is also an intrepid traveller. In September, he gave fans a peek behind the scenes of his photography through a series of photos.

Over the summer, Sheikh Hamdan has been treating fans to glimpses of his travels, particularly across the UK, where he was spotted shooting in Yorkshire, riding the Tube in London and strolling with his twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, in a park with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Hamdan also went viral in July, after he stopped to take pictures with fans who spotted him in his car in the UK capital.

The video was posted by Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, and was captioned: "When a Dubai resident spotted @faz3 in #London".

Sheikh Hamdan is known for his love of adventure, often jetting off to new destinations and has been spotted spearfishing, skydiving, cycling, climbing, horse riding and much more in far-flung locations.

Earlier this year, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared more photos of some of these travels to Instagram, showing him puffin-spotting on Scotland's remote Isle of May, off the country's east coast; in the Maldives casually dressed and sitting in front of an overwater villa, surrounded by the Indian Ocean; and in Mongolia, dressed in a powder blue kandura, pouring tea al fresco with the country's rolling plateaus as a backdrop — to name a few.

