The story behind Avril Lavigne’s heart-shaped engagement ring

Avril Lavigne has announced her engagement to Mod Sun. Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed that fellow musician Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, popped the question in Paris on March 27.

The pair, who met while collaborating on a song, have been dating since February 2021, and Sun proposed during a recent trip to the Eiffel Tower. Lavigne posted on her Instagram account a black-and-white picture of the couple, with the words, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” which translates as ‘’Yes! I love you for ever.”

Lavigne shared this image of singer Mod Sun down on one knee, on her Instagram account. Photo Avril Lavigne / Instagram

Sporting neon orange nails, Lavigne showed off her unusual heart shaped engagement ring. Created especially for the occasion by the jewellers XIV Karats in Los Angeles, Lavigne explained in an interview with People why the ring is so personal.

"He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so it's only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring," she said.

A closer look at the unusual, heart-shaped, white diamond engagement ring. Photo Avril Lavigne / Instagram

The inside of the band is