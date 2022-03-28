Best-dressed women at Oscars 2022: fashion highlights from Hollywood's biggest night

While the event celebrates the best in film, the real focus of the Oscars is, arguably, the red carpet fashion on the night.

Year-on-year the women of Hollywood up the ante with their glamorous gowns and sharp tailoring, and the 94th Academy Awards were no different.

This year, the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Amelia Warner glittered on the red carpet in sequinned dresses. Both Haddish and Nyong'o wore Prada designs, while Chastain wore two-tone Gucci and Warner sparkled in golden Giambattista Valli.

Lupita Nyong'o, wearing golden Prada, attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Uma Thurman brought some formality to the event, with sharp shirt and skirt combinations. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star wore a Valentino design and Pulp Fiction's Thurman wore a Bottega Veneta two-piece. Spencer actress Kristen Stewart followed suit, with a more casual shirt, short and blazer look by Chanel.

Held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the Oscars are back to full-force this year, with Covid-19 vaccine requirements for all those in attendance. Requirements for attendees to the event include mandatory PCR tests for performers and presenters.

This year, for the first time in 35 years, the show has three hosts, with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes sharing the role; it is the first time hosting for all three women.