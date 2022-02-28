SAG Awards red carpet: Hollywood shows support for Ukraine as stars turn out in force

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday evening, with A-list stars walking the red carpet ahead the ceremony.

As well as plenty of statement dresses, some stars chose to make a political statement, showing their support for Ukraine.

Actors including Michael Douglas, Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry wore blue and yellow pocket squares to show their support for the country, which is currently under invasion from Russia.

Others also referred to the situation during the event, including Succession star Brian Cox when accepting the awards for best drama series. “The people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on — and particularly the artists — I think we should join and celebrate them and hope that they can make a shift, as I believe they can,” said Cox, while the audience stood and applauded.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Lady Gaga wowed in a white and gold Armani Prive dress, while Venus Williams wore a similar look by Dolce & Gabbana.

Will Smith, who took home the best actor award for his role in King Richard, twinned with wife Jada Pinkett Smith as the pair walked the red carpet in navy.

Reese Witherspoon wore a custom black gown by Schiaparelli, paired with a baby blue sash, while best actress recipient Jessica Chastain wore a metallic gold suit by Dior.

Other a-list stars in attendance included lifetime achievement award recipient Helen Mirren alongside Jared Leto, Jamie Dornan, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett.

Many of the awards' attendees will also walk the red carpet at next month's Oscars. The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable predictors of the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and their picks often align. In 2020, when the cast of Parasite and Brad Pitt won, they matched exactly.

