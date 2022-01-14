Dubai's Instagrammable pop-up Salt Camp is back at DIFC

When home-grown brand Salt launched in Dubai in 2014, it revolutionised the food truck scene with its #FindSalt concept. The premise was that Dubai foodies had to follow the brand’s social media in order to find its location on Kite Beach, and were rewarded for their efforts with signature shakes and sliders.

Over the years, the popular brand, which was started by Emirati entrepreneur Amal Al Marri and her Saudi business partner Deem AlBassam, has launched branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Saudi Arabia, while staying true to its original concept – creative pop-ups, such as Salt Camp, which is back for a third year.

Salt Camp now has a new location, next to Dubai’s Museum of the Future, however, you can expect the same distinctive pink and orange set up, Instagramable backdrops, exclusive merchandise, and of course, Salt’s signature burgers, shakes and ice creams.

Open from Friday for two months until March 14, the pop-up will also feature live entertainment, regular family-focused activities and interactive installations.

Salt Camp will be open from 4pm to 2am daily, and valet parking is available. Alternatively, visitors can make use of the car park at Emirates Towers.

Booking is not required in advance, however, spots can also be reserved online via Seven Rooms.