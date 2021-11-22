Thanksgiving in the UAE: dinners, brunches and take-away offers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

This Thursday, Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving, arguably one the most beloved holidays in the US. It’s a time where people surround themselves with family, friends and way too much food while reminding themselves of all that they are grateful for.

If you want to forgo cooking at home – or simply want in on a piece of this American tradition – you’ll have plenty of options thanks to a number of outlets that offer turkey takeaways. However, you do have to hurry because it’s strongly advised to book at least 48 to 72 hours in advance to guarantee availability.

For those who prefer to go out, there are also many restaurants hosting special Thanksgiving menus for the occasion.

Here's a selection of some of the places you can go in the UAE to celebrate the holiday:

Thanksgiving dining in Abu Dhabi

The St Regis Abu Dhabi

The St Regis Abu Dhabi is hosting Thanksgiving dinner with a menu that features traditional favourites and seasonal delicacies. It'll feature a vast selection of starters, mains, desserts and a skilfully prepared festive turkey, joined by colourful sides and home-made sauces. Little ones can wash down their feast with a choice of soft drinks, fresh juices and milkshakes. To reserve a table, email restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com.

Thursday, November 25 from 7pm to 11pm; starts at Dh220 for adults, Dh110 for children aged six to 12; The St Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche, Abu Dhabi; 02 694 4553; www.stregis.com

The Cafe, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The Cafe at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet dinner brunch full of all the holiday favourites. As well as the food, there will be live entertainment with performances by world-class mentalist performers, Mind2Mind. Children under 12 get 50 per cent off and those under the age of 6 eat for free.

Thursday, November 25 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm; Dh220 for adults, Dh110 for children aged 6 to 12; Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi; 02 407 1234; www.hyatt.com

Kuzbara, Marriot Downtown Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at Kuzbara at Marriot Downtown Abu Dhabi. The menu has everything from a live carvery station with roast turkey and beef brisket to a live pasta station and butternut squash. For dessert, think pecan pie, pumpkin pie and warm apple crisp.

November 25, 7pm to 11pm; starts at Dh175; Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street; 02 304 7777; marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Brunch and Cake

Brunch and Cake is offering a “slice of Grandma’s Turkey” for those who only need a single portion turkey feast. The offer comes with a slow-poached citrus chilli turkey and is served with sweet pecan, goat cheese and beetroot pumpkin galette, alongside crispy roasted potatoes, almond broccoli, rainbow carrots and gravy.

Thursday to Saturday, November 25 to 27; Dh83 per portion; Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi; 800 472 6362; www.brunchandcake.com

Thanksgiving dining in Dubai

Lo+Cale’s 'Friends'-giving Drunch

Lo+Cale is hosting a Friends-themed Thanksgiving event featuring some famous dishes from the show such as Monica’s “stinky” Brussel sprouts or crispy Tater Tots made for Joey. It will also feature a variety of dishes, such as pretzels and warm focaccia slabs, a vibrant salad station, and a cheese display and sushi corner. Hot dishes include roast turkey with all the trimmings, plus shrimp biryani, blackened salmon and chicken fricassee for a more international flavour. There will be a Grill Live Station and Live Mongolian Counter. End things on a sweet note with an array of sweet treats, from classic desserts, mini shooters, whole cakes and hot desserts.

Thursday, November 25; starts from Dh149; 8pm to 11pm; Crowne Plaza, Dubai Marina; 054 997 8599 or DM @localedxb on Instagram

Soho Garden

You can expect a sophisticated al fresco soiree at Soho Garden, where turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce plus trimmings such as beef bacon with potatoes and cheese terrine are on offer. Save room for the pumpkin pie with cinnamon ice cream for dessert. This three-course meal is all about nostalgia.

Thursday, November 25; Dh299 for three courses; 8pm to 11pm; Soho Beer Garden, Meydan Racecourse; 052 388 8849; sohogardendxb.com

Sauce

Home-grown retro American diner Sauce is hosting a three-day Thanksgiving event that includes a large roasted turkey with potatoes and sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli and green beans, with a choice of tomato or pumpkin soup and a bread basket. The menu also features a choice of sides that includes corn, mashed potato, mac and cheese, and Brussel sprouts hash, with a choice of beef gravy, chicken gravy or cranberry sauce. For dessert, there will be pumpkin pie. Reservation must be made 48 hours in advance.

Thursday to Saturday, November 25 to 27; Dh169 for adults, Dh99 for children; noon to midnight; Noora Tower, Al Habtoor City, Dubai; 056 538 8388; instagram.com/saucedubai

Miss Lily's

Enjoy a special Caribbean Thanksgiving spread at Miss Lily’s. The menu features a bisque made from pumpkin, shrimp and some pepper from a blend of Jamaican herbs and spices. There will also be turkey with sides stamped with bold Caribbean flair. Expect a golden brown baked mac and cheese, sauteed Brussel sprouts, stuffing with the traditional fixings plus a touch of Jamaican seasoning, a fiery jerk gravy, creamy mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Another option will be to try the roast beef tenderloin accompanied by a fiery veal gravy and all the Thanksgiving trimmings. End the meal with a slice of pumpkin pie and a scoop of ginger ice cream or choose something out-of-the-box such as the Jamaican dark fruit cake.

Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26; 7pm to 2am; Dh190 per person; Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai; 04 356 2900; www.misslilys.com

Thanksgiving meals to go in Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Have a home-made roasted Thanksgiving turkey, with two sides and two sauces. Choose from your favourite style of potatoes, such as au gratin, roasted or mashed, and a selection of roasted vegetables. There’s also the option to select additional sides, sauces and desserts. Booking needs to be done 24 hours in advance.

Dh575; November 24 to December 28; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, www.rosewoodhotels.com, 02 813 5550

Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe has a package that starts at Dh399 and comes with a six-kilogram turkey, complete with trimmings such as traditional stuffing, as well as home-made mashed potato, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. You can add more to your spread with a range of seasonal sides and add-ons, including roasted veggies, Oriental rice, and pecan or pumpkin pie.

Starting at Dh399; November 7 to January 15, 2022; locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; order.radyes.co/circle_cafe

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has a to-go meal that features a whole roasted 5-6kg turkey and some baked treats served with chestnut stuffing, seasonal vegetables, carrots, potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy. Additional sides can be added for Dh35. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

Dh475 for members, Dh499 for guests; November 21 to December 31, 10am-10pm; Saadiyat Island, 056 660 8780 or email vents.sbgc@aldarleisure.com

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi

There are three turkey takeaway options alongside mashed potatoes and traditional pumpkin pie at Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, depending on how many visitors you will have. You can have a 4kg roast turkey for Dh450, 6kg for Dh595 and 7kg for Dh725.

Starts at Dh450, until November 25; Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi; 02 616 6166; www.crowneplaza.com

Market Kitchen

Tuck into a takeaway turkey with all the trimmings, including Brussel sprouts, chestnuts, candied yams, root vegetables, rosemary-roasted potatoes, cranberry sauce and your choice cherry or apple pie.

Dh790 (6kg), Dh990 (8kg); Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street; 80 010 1101; www.marriott.com

Grandiose supermarkets

Pick up a turkey with all the trimmings for only Dh349 at Grandiose supermarkets. The offer comes with a 4-6kg turkey, roasted potatoes, Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, spinach gratin, steamed carrots, herb stuffing and sweet potato pie. It also comes with cranberry sauce and gravy. For those who prefer to make their own sides, you can still reserve a cooked turkey for Dh249. Turkeys must be reserved 48 hours in advance.

Dh349, until November 25; locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; order in-store or on the app or www.grandiose.ae

Thanksgiving take home meals in Dubai

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Swissotel Al Ghurair is offering a festive turkey takeaway that is packaged with all the traditional sides and favourites such as roasted chestnuts, Brussel sprouts, herb-roasted potatoes as well as home-made festive desserts. The turkey can be picked up at Yasmine Lounge or can be delivered free to any location in Dubai. Orders placed before Saturday, December 17 can get an early-bird offer of 15 per cent off. Orders require 72 hours notice.

Starts at Dh599 for a 7kg turkey or Dh699 for an 8-9kg turkey; November 25 to December 25; Deira, Dubai; 04 293 3000; www.swissotel.com

CarniStore

Online butchery and smokehouse CarniStore is offering two turkey takeaway packages. The first is the basics option that includes a 5-6kg turkey, smoked broth gravy, butter and sage veal stuffing, cheesy spinach and potato gratin. The other is the Ultimate Feast with a 8-9kg turkey, the same sides as the basic but also includes truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole and sriracha maple Brussel sprouts. Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance.

The Basic is Dh700, the Ultimate Feast is Dh1,050; Warehouse 5 35B Street, Al Quoz; www.carnistore.com

Couqley French Bistro

Couqley’s turkey takeaway consists of a traditional roasted turkey served with sides such as wild mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts topped with crispy veal bacon, sweet potato gratin and grilled rosemary vegetables, as well as their signature cranberry coulis, rosemary turkey gravy and chicken stock. Orders need to be placed 48 hours in advance.

Dh899 including 1kg of each side of Dh549 without sides; Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 04 514 9339 or email uae@couqley.com; www.couqley.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Chef Omar Basionary has created a festive package that includes a slow-roasted turkey complete with trimmings such as sourdough bread stuffing with sausage, mushrooms and caramelised onion, roasted Brussel sprouts with veal bacon and crispy fried shallots, honey-glazed buttermilk biscuits and baby carrots, parsnip, swede and beetroot with fresh thyme and butter. It also comes with turkey gravy with sauteed mushroom and cranberry sauce with ginger and orange confit. For an additional Dh150, you can add a dessert as well, such as cream pumpkin spice, lemon meringue, pecan, apple or mud pie.

Dh650; DIFC, One JLT, Aspin Tower, Mira Town Centre, Business Central Towers, Dubai; pre-order is available on Chatfood

CMP Bar & Grill

The Pointe restaurant is offering a takeaway featuring its 24-hour brined slow-roasted turkey along with sourdough stuffing, roast potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, apple pie and all the trimmings. Order before November 23 for takeaway on November 25, 26 and 27.

Dh850; CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 580 7983; www.cmprestaurants.com

