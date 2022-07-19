17 stars who have worn wedding dresses by Middle Eastern designers

Jennifer Lopez turned to one of her favourite designers, Lebanese maison Zuhair Murad, to dress her for her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The star wore an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train for her Las Vegas nuptials, paired with a matching lace trim veil also from Zuhair Murad.

Click through the gallery above to see more brides who wore dresses by Middle Eastern designers.

Lopez has named Murad as her “favourite designer” in the past and often chooses gowns by the house for major events, including the Met Gala.

She also modelled one of Murad’s most-extravagant wedding gowns on the big screen in her film Marry Me, released earlier this year.

Lopez is not the first celebrity bride to turn to a regional designer to create her dream wedding gown.

Creatives across the Middle East, and in particular Lebanon, are firm favourites with A-list brides looking to wear something spectacular for their special day.

Adept at cutting to flatter feminine curves, and with a long heritage of intricate handwork, designers from the region are becoming go-to designers for those in search of something amazing.

Everyone from Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, to Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, Italian fashion blogger Eleonora Carisi and Princess Claire of Luxembourg have chosen regional designers for their big days.

In 2020, Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk married Egyptian architect and interior designer Hany Saad in Zuhair Murad, while model Jasmine Tookes also chose the designer for her 2021 wedding to Juan David Borrero.