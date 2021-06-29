12 photos that show how quiet Deira's streets are now people are staying home

The abras are still trundling along Dubai Creek, but the usually bustling scenes in the old part of the city are somewhat different. The water-taxi drivers are wearing face masks and there are barely any people crossing the waterway.

As more people remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deira, from the gold souq to the utensils market, has gone quiet.

The National's photographer Pawan Singh documented the temporarily changed suburb.

Look through the photo gallery above to see more of Deira's silent streets.

Shops have shuttered, restaurants have closed and residents have been asked to stay indoors while a nationwide cleaning and sterilisation drive is carried out over three days. People can only leave their home for essentials, such as food and medicine, and must carry their Emirates ID with them at all times.

The campaign begins at 8pm on Thursday, but people are already listening to calls to Stay Home to curb the virus because, as of this morning, only a handful of people could be seen walking around.

