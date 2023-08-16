Mediterranean lifestyle linked to less chance of early death

New research has provided more evidence that leading a Mediterranean lifestyle could be key to living a longer and healthier life.

Making time for socialising, resting, physical activity and eating a diet rich in fruit, vegetables and whole grains, with low sugar and salt intake, leaves people less likely to die prematurely or die from cancer.

People are also less likely to die as a result of a heart attack or stroke if they have plenty of rest and exercise, and socialise.

The new study examined data on 110,799 adults in the UK Biobank study.

People aged 45 to 70 from England, Wales and Scotland provided detailed information about their diet and lifestyle habits.

The researchers, led by academics from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid in Spain and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in the US, examined information on Mediterranean food consumption.

They also looked at Mediterranean dietary habits such as healthy drinks and limiting salt, and lifestyle habits including regular naps, exercising, and spending time with friends.

Higher total scores in these categories indicated a higher adherence to the Mediterranean lifestyle, the authors said.

People involved in the study were tracked for nine years.

About 4,247 people died, including 2,401 from cancer and 731 from cardiovascular disease, which includes heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers found that people who followed a Mediterranean lifestyle were 29 per cent less likely to die early, compared to their peers who did not follow this lifestyle.

They were also 28 per cent less likely to die from cancer, according to the study, which has been published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

“This study suggests that it’s possible for non-Mediterranean populations to adopt the Mediterranean diet using locally available products, and to adopt the overall Mediterranean lifestyle within their own cultural contexts,” said lead author Mercedes Sotos Prieto, from the two universities.

“We’re seeing the transferability of the lifestyle and its positive effects on health.”