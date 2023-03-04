Hospital in Dubai criticises leak of Andrew Tate medical letter

A hospital in Dubai has criticised the leaking of a medical document related to social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is detained in Romania on charges including human trafficking.

King's College Hospital London - Dubai said it "strongly condemned" the release of a doctor's letter issued by one of its staff that detailed a condition Mr Tate, 36, may have.

The former kickboxer and his brother Tristan have been held by prosecutors in Romania, where they face charges related to rape, trafficking women and organised crime.

The document, which was widely circulated online by the brothers' supporters, says he has a lesion in his lung that could be cancerous and requires further investigation.

"We confirm that the letter, which details Mr Tate's visits at our hospital in Dubai Hills ... was issued by one of our family medicine practitioners Dr Ali Razzak," the hospital said.

The hospital said Dr Razzak wrote the letter in his professional capacity and in good faith.

"We strongly condemned the leakage of Mr Tate's medical letter, which details private information of his health and well-being," it said.

"We can strongly confirm that the leakage did not occur from our end and that we, without a doubt, uphold doctor-patient confidentiality to the highest standards."

Supporters of Andrew Tate called for his release on medical grounds after the letter was leaked.

The Tate brothers have been detained in Bucharest since December, when they were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

The influencer, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was barred from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Romania's anti-organised crime agency said it identified six victims in the case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion”.

Lawyers for the Tate brothers have denied the claims.