AlUla chief executive arrested over corruption allegations

The chief executive of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was arrested on Sunday over allegations of corruption.

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said that Amr Al Madani was detained in connection with alleged involvement in crimes of “abuse of authority and money laundering”.

A Nazaha source alleged that, before he joined government, Mr Al Madani illegally obtained contracts for the National Talents Company – of which he is an owner – from King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, a Riyadh-based scientific research and government entity.

This was achieved through the mediation of a relative, it is alleged.

The contracts amounted to 206,630,905 Saudi riyals ($55 million), it is claimed.

After joining the government sector Mr Al Madani continued his ownership of the company, recommending it to RCU departments, it is alleged.

This enabled Mr Al Madani to obtain projects valued at Saudi riyal 1,298,923 Saudi riyals, according to Nazaha.

He also acquired personal benefits from contracting companies, as well as receiving profits from those projects through one of his relatives, Mohammed Al Harbi, it is alleged.

صرّح مصدر مسؤول في #هيئة_الرقابة_ومكافحة_الفساد بأنه تم إيقاف الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا المهندس/ عمرو بن صالح عبدالرحمن المدني، لتورطه بجرائم استغلال النفوذ الوظيفي وغسل الأموال لحصوله على عقود لصالح شركة المواهب الوطنية (المذكور أحد ملاكها) من مدينة الملك… pic.twitter.com/jTPTsTzTYF — هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد (@nazaha_gov_sa) January 28, 2024

Mr Al Harbi was arrested after he admitted to receiving money from the company and transferring it to Mr Al Madani, said Nazaha.

Mr Al Madani’s partners in the company were also arrested.

Saeed Ahmed Saeed and Jamal Al Dabal admitted that they conspired with the chief executive with regard to the allegations, said the anti-corruption authority.

Nazaha said prosecutions against the detainees are currently being prepared.

The RCU was established in 2017 to preserve and develop the 2,000-year-old archaeological and historical site of AlUla, in north-west Saudi Arabia, in line with the heritage and preservation priorities of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

AlUla is expected to contribute 120 billion riyals to Saudi Arabia’s economy.