Putin keen on co-operation with Gulf nations, says Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “keen on communication and co-operation with the Gulf states", his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Mr Lavrov was speaking to Gulf Co-operation Council foreign ministers at a sixth meeting of the group in Moscow.

Opening the meeting, he said the group would discuss "all the challenges facing us and the strategic Gulf region”.

READ MORE The growing importance of the Arabian Gulf

The meeting is intended to “strengthen relations and serve the interests of the two sides”, GCC Secretary General Jassim Al Budaiwi said.

“Various topics will be discussed in order to increase co-operation and provide an opportunity to exchange views on a number of regional and international issues."

According to Mr Al Budaiwi, the meeting in Moscow will be aimed at forging ties between Russia and the Gulf nations as the parties plan to focus on international and regional co-operation issues.

The talks come more than a year since Mr Lavrov attended a foreign ministerial meeting of the GCC in Riyadh, months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Countries of the GCC have maintained neutrality on the war.

“Our position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis is based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter,” Mr Al Budaiwi said, addressing the meeting on Monday.

In March, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on a visit to Moscow that Riyadh was ready to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In September, Russia released 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.