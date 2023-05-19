Leaders pledge unity during Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia

The region's leaders were expected to set out a far-reaching foreign policy agenda focused on unity and joint action during Friday's Arab League summit.

Saudi Crown Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his address by summarising the region’s new approach, focusing on re-engagement and calling for efforts to reduce conflict in the region.

“We assure friendly countries in the East and the West that we are moving forward in peace. We will no longer allow for our region to be a zone filled by conflicts and aggression. We have to open a new page following the past,” Crown Prince Mohammed said.

He welcomed Syria's President Bashar Al Assad back to the Arab League, adding that Riyadh hoped Syria’s return would mark the beginning of the end of the country's 12-year civil conflict.

Mr Al Assad, who returns to the Arab fold following 12 years of isolation, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are also scheduled to address the body.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed also reaffirmed the Kingdom's willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy, the summit’s last-minute guest, said his first visit to Jeddah was intended to “enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world”.

The Ukrainian leader said he would address the summit and discuss the treatment of Muslim Tatars living under Russian control in the Crimean peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The visit marks one of several international forays by the Ukrainian leader, but until now he has mostly visited allied countries.

Meanwhile, before the summit in Jeddah on Friday, Mr Al Assad met Tunisian President Kais Saied.

A source in the Syrian delegation said Mr Al Assad’s speech to the summit would include points addressing the conflict of the past 12 years and looking to the future.

He was also expected to speak about the need for reconstruction and the need for a safe return of millions of Syrian refugees.

Following months of diplomatic wrangling and efforts by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Mr Al Assad, once viewed as a pariah, finally touched down in the coastal city last night after the kingdom managed to gather enough consensus to reinstate Syria.

Mr Al Assad appeared relaxed as he was greeted on the tarmac by Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of Makkah, along with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and several Saudi officials.

The heads of states of the UAE, Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, Oman, Sudan and Lebanon sent their deputies or representatives to the summit.