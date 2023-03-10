Jeddah schools to take Sunday off for Formula One race

Pupils will take classes on Madrasti online platform

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is being held in Jeddah on March 19. Reuters
The National author image
The National
Mar 10, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The Jeddah Education Department has announced that schools will be closed on Sunday, as the Saudi city hosts a Formula One race.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on March 19, although events take place from March 17.

Classes will resume through the Madrasati remote-learning platform for all schoolchildren.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Getty

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Getty

The department posted the announcement on its official Twitter account that next Sunday will be a holiday "for all schools in Jeddah with the activation of the distance education platform”.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has been undergoing preparations to host the race, the third international motor racing event held in the coastal city.

Work on the track over the past 10 months, in collaboration with Formula One and the FIA governing body, involved some slight changes to the turns to improve the drivers’ view.

READ MORE
Formula One 2023: All the races, dates, drivers, teams and car numbers

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was first staged in Jeddah in 2021.

The first race was held on a street circuit in the month of November, beginning and ending on the city’s Corniche and running along the Red Sea.

Updated: March 10, 2023, 9:11 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL