Saudi Arabia pledges to mediate in Russia-Ukraine war during Moscow visit

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday that Riyadh was ready to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said the kingdom supports international efforts to find a political solution to the crisis.

“I affirmed to His Excellency the Russian Foreign Minister the kingdom's readiness to exert all efforts to mediate between the parties,” Prince Faisal said after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Prince Faisal’s visit to Moscow comes two weeks after a trip to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and held a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Mr Lavrov said Saudi Arabia and other countries had played a pivotal role in facilitating prisoner exchanges with Ukraine.

In September, Russia released 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after diplomatic mediation efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We are in dialogue with all partners, including Washington, on international issues and Saudi Arabia facilitated the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine,” Prince Faisal said on Thursday.

Prisoners of war arriving from Russia at the airport of Saudi capital Riyadh in September. Saudi Press Agency/AFP

Saudi Arabia maintains strong ties with both Kyiv and Moscow. In October, the kingdom pledged $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which the Saudi government said the aid was intended for “alleviating the suffering of Ukrainian citizens”.

On the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the Saudi Foreign Minister said Riyadh is committed to seeking a permanent cease-fire in Yemen and begin the political process toward peace talks.

During his discussions with Mr Lavrov, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia is coordinating closely with Russia on energy markets and is committed to the OPEC+ agreement between OPEC members and allies.