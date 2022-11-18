US says Saudi Crown Prince has immunity in Jamal Khashoggi lawsuit

The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has legal immunity from a lawsuit filed against him over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the US Department of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday.

The administration said in a statement that the Crown Prince’s official standing should give him immunity in the lawsuit filed by the fiancee of the Saudi former Washington Post columnist and by the rights group he founded, Democracy for the Arab World Now.

The request is non-binding and a judge will ultimately decide whether to grant immunity.

The State Department on Thursday called the administration’s decision to try to protect the Saudi Crown Prince from US courts in Mr Khashoggi’s killing “purely a legal determination”.

The State Department cited what it said was long-standing precedent. Despite its recommendation to the court, the State Department said in its filing late on Thursday, it “takes no view on the merits of the present suit and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi”.

Mr Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia said the murder was an unsanctioned operation by security officials and the kingdom has since reformed the leadership of its top intelligence agencies in an attempt to prevent such an incident from happening again.

The Biden administration's statement noted visa restrictions and other penalties that it had meted out to lower-ranking Saudi officials in the death.

“From the earliest days of this administration, the United States government has expressed its grave concerns regarding Saudi agents’ responsibility for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder,” the State Department said. Its statement did not mention the Crown Prince’s own alleged role.