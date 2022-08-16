Saudi crown prince participates in ceremonial washing of the Kaaba

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took part in the annual ceremony to wash the Kaaba, on behalf of the Saudi king, state news agency SPA reported.

Prince Mohammed performed circumambulation of the Kaaba followed by a short prayer before washing it with a mixture of rosewater and the holy Zamzam water.

A virtual reality exhibition of the methods and items used to wash the Kaaba was also launched in tandem with the crown prince's visit by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

King Salman issued a decree earlier this month to remove barricades surrounding the Kaaba after two years.

The barriers had prevented pilgrims from being able to touch the Kaaba and its covering, the kiswah.

A container used to store Zamzam water mixed with rosewater to wash the interior of the Kaaba,

Pilgrims endeavour to also reach for the black stone, the point from which the circumambulation begins and ends. It is also believed to have been placed by the Prophet Mohammed in 605 CE.

Last year, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque released never before seen images of the black stone.

The black stone with focus stack panorama, a technology in which images are combined with different clarity to produce a single image with the greatest accuracy. Photo: Saudi Arabia General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

Last year, King Salman gave Prince Khalid Al Faisal, governor of Makkah, the task of performing the ceremony.