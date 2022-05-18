Saudi border guards arrest 73 over bid to smuggle narcotics

Saudi authorities have arrested 73 people, including 20 citizens, for allegedly trying to smuggle large amounts of narcotics into the kingdom.

Border patrols in the regions of Jazan, Najran, Asir and Tabuk have seized 682 kilograms of cannabis, 62 tonnes of qat and 194,300 amphetamine tablets, said Col Misfir Al Qarini, the spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guards, on Wednesday.

He added that 73 people suspected of involvement in the smuggling attempts had been arrested.

They include 26 Ethiopians, 23 Yemenis, two Pakistanis, and two from Sudan and Eritrea who had violated the border security system.

The spokesman did not say when the operations took place.

Legal measures were taken against the suspects and the seized substances were handed over to the authorities, Col Al Qarini said.