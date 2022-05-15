Saudi Arabia bans French poultry imports

Saudi authorities have introduced a ban on poultry imports from France because of concerns over bird flu.

"The kingdom decided to impose a temporary ban on the import of poultry meat and table eggs from France due to bird flu," state news said on Sunday.

In June last year, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) imposed a temporary ban on French imports of poultry meat and eggs due to an avian influenza outbreak.

The ban on imports from three provinces — Landes, Pyrenees-Atlantiques and Gers — was based on a World Organisation for Animal Health report.

Saudi Arabia had previously banned the imports from the French region of Saint-Geours-de-Maremne due to the spread of the disease.

Last year, the SFDA set up health guidelines for imports. These included meat and poultry treated by heat, which guaranteed elimination of the virus.

"This means ensuring the elimination of the flu virus and, once these products are in compliance with health requirements and standards, attaching a health certificate issued by competent authorities accredited in France proving that these products are free of the virus", the SFDA said.