Saudi Arabia to reinstate its ambassador to Lebanon

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday the return of the kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon.

The decision comes in response to appeals by moderate national political forces in Lebanon, the ministry said in a statement.

The move also comes after commitments made by Lebanon’s prime minister to take all the necessary measures to boost cooperation with the kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council and stop all political, military and security activities that harm them, it added.

The kingdom stressed the importance of Lebanon's return to its Arab depth and that peace and security prevail in the country, according to the statement.

