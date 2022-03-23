Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi rebel attack on oil tankers

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed two explosive-laden boats on Wednesday which Iran-backed Houthi rebels planned to use in attacks on oil tankers in the Red Sea, according to a statement.

The two explosive-laden boats were being prepared by the Houthis in Hodeidah to attack oil tankers in the Bab Al Mandeb strait, according to the coalition.

“The Houthi militia is escalating its hostile attacks to target energy sources and the nerve of the global economy.

#التحالف ينشر فيديو لتدمير زورقين مفخخين وإحباط عملية هجوم جنوب البحر الأحمر.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/B5rHgzfhxn — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 23, 2022

The coalition also released aerial drone footage showing it targeting the two boats in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will not bear any responsibility for global supply shortages after recent attacks by the Houthis.

The Houthis launched a barrage of attacks earlier on Sunday on several Saudi oil facilities in the Kingdom. Among the targets was a petrochemicals complex in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, which Saudi officials said led to a disruption of production for the world’s biggest oil exporter.

This is a developing story.