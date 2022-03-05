Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

Saudi Arabia will lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions after the progress of the national vaccination program and high overall rates of immunity.

The news was announced by the sate-run SPA news agency on Saturday. An unnamed official from the ministry of interior said that the removal of restrictions was effective immediately.

Residents will no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing, according to the statement issued by the interior ministry.

Worshipers will no longer need to socially distance inside mosques, including the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, but will be required to continue wearing masks in these places.

Saudi Arabia also lifted a ban on inbound and outbound flights from and to 17 countries including South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will no longer need to present a negative Covid-19 test, the report said. The need for home quarantine for new arrivals has also been removed. However, all visitors will be required to have health insurance to cover an potential illness during their trip to Saudi Arabia.

The statement stressed the importance of booster shots of the vaccine, and added that the Covid-19 app Tawakalna will continue to be required to enter most public places.

According to John Hopkins Covid tracker, the 7-day average of cases is 519 this week, after peak in January of 5,506 cases a day.