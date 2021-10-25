Saudi Arabia reveals global plan for sustainable green development

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the Green Middle East Initiative summit on Monday, held in Riyadh in the presence of international and regional leaders.

He launched a global initiative on Monday that will contribute to clean fuel solutions that will affect the lives of more than 750 million people.

It came after the kingdom announced the establishment of a regional centre for sustainable development, to further co-ordinate efforts across the Middle East, shared experiences, and technologies. Crown Prince Mohammed launched the overarching national strategy, the Saudi Green Initiative, on Saturday, which doubles the kingdom's current targets for reducing carbon emissions.

"There are gaps in the climate action system in the region," Crown Prince Mohammed said.

"We announce the establishment of the Green Initiative Foundation as a non-profit organisation to support the work of the summit in the future," he said, committing to the establishment of two climate initiatives worth "SR 39 billion ($10.4bn) towards which Saudi Arabia will contribute 15 per cent".

"We announce the establishment of a regional programme for cloud-seeding. We announce the establishment of a regional centre for early warning of storms in the region. We will create a collaborative platform to implement the concept of a circular carbon economy," said the Crown Prince, spearheading the campaign.

Saudi Arabia's bold new initiatives were welcomed by regional leaders.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait, Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, said his country backed international efforts to address climate change. "We support the Saudi Climate Initiative and we will work alongside them," he said.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah said: "We hope that the outputs of the green Middle East will transcend the borders of the region." The Jordanian King Abdullah II said the climate issue was the most "urgent challenge of our time”.

“Unfortunately, this challenge fails to receive the level of attention it demands, even though all three of the monotheistic religions consider protecting the environment to be a matter of faith," he said.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said Saudi Arabia's initiatives "reflect its vision to confront environmental challenges" and that there was a need for more "financing mechanisms" for green projects. Morocco has made significant investment in solar power projects, including pioneering solar power storage technology.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the kingdom on establishing the new initiatives. "My country is among the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change," he said.

A total of 150,000 jobs had been created to improve the environment, he said. "In the last 10 years, we have experienced 150 incidents that affected the environment," Mr Khan said.