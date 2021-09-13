Saudi Arabia cuts quarantine for international arrivals to five days

Saudi Arabia is to reduce mandatory quarantine for travellers to the kingdom to five days.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced it was cutting the period by two days in an official circular on Monday to all airports in the kingdom.

It asked authorities to update the arrival procedures for residents and travellers from countries on the green list accordingly.

الهيئة العامة لـ #للطيران_المدني تُصدر تعليماتها لشركات الطيران بتحديث آلية وإجراءات دخول القادمين إلى المملكة للمقيمين والزائرين من الدول المسموح القدوم منها وتقليص مدة الحجر المؤسسي. pic.twitter.com/yX1WouSN4s — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) September 13, 2021

The rules apply to those with one and two doses of the vaccines approved for use in the kingdom. All arrivals must provide evidence of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken within the 72 hours before travel.

A coronavirus test will also be conducted within 24 hours of their arrival and another test must be taken after five days. The quarantine period will automatically end based on a negative result and will be updated on the 'Tawakkalna' Covid-19 app.

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have declined significantly in the past few months as the country has imposed heavy fines and jail terms for those who do not adhere to health and safety procedures. The kingdom reported 75 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday.

Saudi Arabia has donated 20 million riyals ($5.3 million) to purchase coronavirus vaccines for less developed member countries in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, state media reported. King Salman Relief Centre announced on Monday that the kingdom has so far contributed to more than 40 projects around the world to combat coronavirus, at a cost of about $800 million.

