Saudi Arabia lifts UAE travel ban

Kingdom moves to relax coronavirus restrictions, including allowing fully vaccinated residents to return from red-list countries

DUBAI, UAE. December 3, 2013 - Workers wait for customers at Dubai Duty Free in Dubai International Airport, December 3, 2013. (Photo by: Sarah Dea/The National, Story by: STOCK, Business) *** Local Caption *** SDEA031213-dubaidutyfree04.JPG

Workers wait for customers at Dubai Duty Free in Dubai International Airport. Sarah Dea/The National *** Local Caption *** SDEA031213-dubaidutyfree04.JPG

Mariam Nihal
Sep 7, 2021

Saudi Arabia will lift travel restrictions on the UAE, South Africa and Argentina on Wednesday morning, the kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

From 11am on Wednesday morning, Saudi Arabia will allow people to travel to the three nations that have been on its red list.

The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on the kingdom's evaluation of the Covid-19 situation, state media reported.

The change comes as part of a relaxation in coronavirus measures in the kingdom, including allowing vaccinated residents to return to Saudi Arabia, even from red list countries.

Saudi Arabia banned travel to the UAE on July 4 because of a surge in Covid-19 cases. The kingdom has been relaxing travel restrictions periodically.

Saudis were filled with joy at the prospect of travel to the UAE in the near future.

“This is the best news for me personally. I had crucial business in Dubai and had to fly out the day Saudi Arabia announced the ban. I remember leaving my apartment and a few belongings there within hours of the announcement. I’m going to fly out this weekend,” Mansour Al Saadi, a Saudi national living in Riyadh told The National.

“Finally! My friends and I can’t wait to travel to Dubai. We haven’t travelled since the outbreak of the pandemic as we didn’t want to risk being stuck abroad. I am going to apply for a leave this month. Dubai is my favourite place to be and trust me you’ll see all Saudis rushing there,” said Samar Darwish, a Saudi national living in Jeddah.

At the end of August, a ban on travel from 20 countries including India, Pakistan and Indonesia was lifted. The move allowed thousands of expatriate workers to return after being stranded abroad for months.

Coronavirus cases have fallen in the kingdom in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 120 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections discovered in the country to 545,243.

Updated: September 7th 2021, 7:38 PM
