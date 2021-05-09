Saudi Arabia: Hajj to go ahead this year despite pandemic

The Hajj will be held this year, with pilgrims following health and safety requirements to help prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry told The National on Sunday that the event would go ahead this year "according to the due health, security and regulatory standards and regulations that preserve the health and well-being of the pilgrims".

"Health institutions in Saudi Arabia will continue to assess the situation and take all the measures to preserve the health of all mankind," the ministry said.

A Hajj spokesman said that "overseas pilgrims will be welcomed this year to perform Hajj, but we will announce details and regulations later".



Last year, the event that usually sees more than 2.5 million Muslims travel to Makkah was curtailed for the first time in modern history because of Covid-19, allowing only 1,000 pilgrims to take part.

With borders closed because of the coronavirus, only those inside the country were able to attend.

The announcement came as the kingdom's health ministry announced 942 new cases and 13 deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia is set to reopen its borders from May 17.

Pilgrimage to Makkah is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for every Muslim who can afford it.

Owing to the pandemic, worshippers have had to book a limited slot for Umrah through the government's Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps to ensure pilgrims meet regulatory requirements and that there is no overcrowding.

More than three million worshippers visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah and more than 1.8 million visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah since Ramadan began.

Millions of pilgrims visit the holiest sites of Islam in Makkah and Madinah for the week-long Hajj in the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and Umrah pilgrimage that can be carried out at any time.

Before the pandemic, Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage earnt the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

Muslims perform the Umrah in the last ten days of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque in Mecca Pilgrims perform Umrah in compliance with Covid-19 social-distancing norms at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. SPA (Reuters)

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152

