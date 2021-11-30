Wadi rescues as Oman hit by heavy rain

Some areas of Oman experienced flooding on Tuesday as heavy rain and hail fell and authorities warned people to stay away from wadis and other areas prone to flooding.

A car was swept away in at least two wadis as water filled the valleys and roads were covered with water. The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said it had rescued a person from a wadi in Rustaq in Oman's north.

تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ بإدارة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بمحافظة #الداخلية من إنقاذ شخص إثر احتجازه في مجرى وادي سرور بولاية #سمائل وهو بصحة جيدة.#أخدود_النهضة#هيئة_الدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/t4FVrm9LUe — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف - عُمان (@CDAA_OMAN) November 30, 2021

"A team in the Governorate of South Al Batinah managed to rescue a person after he was stuck in Wadi Al Ghashab stream in the Wilayat of Rustaq, and he is in good health,” the authority said in a statement.

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority warned people to stay away from wadis and take sensible precautions due to the rainfall, which could reach up to 40 millimetres.

The agency said the bad weather is expected to continue until Wednesday.

Omanis living in Musandam, a region in the northern peninsula of the country, and in the Batinah towns of Shinas and Saham, said streets are deserted and roads are empty.

“The rain has started but not heavy at the moment and people are reacting from the television and radio warnings to stay indoors. No one on the streets and hardly any cars are on the roads. Everyone is taking precautions and expecting the worst,” Taher Al Suwaidi, 37, a taxi driver from Khasab in Musandam, told The National.

The inclement weather comes months after Cyclone Shaheen swept through Oman in early October, killing at least 11 people.

Following the storm, volunteers took to the streets to aid the clean-up process and businesses pledged more than $19.11 million to help those affected.

Tuesday's storm struck the same areas hit by Cyclone Shaheen, including the region of Batinah. There, no one was taking the Civil Aviation Authority’s warnings lightly.

“After what we went through in October, everybody here is taking it seriously. All the shop shutters are down since the rain started in Shinas. No one is venturing outside, on foot or driving in the last six hours. We hope it will not be as devastating as it was last time,” said Abdullah Al Hilali, 29, a school teacher in Shinas.

Some reported lightening, strong winds and thunders rattling on the sky.

“The rain is not strong but the wind is quite strong at the moment. The lightening is frightening and the thunders are loud. We don’t know what will happen during the night,” Fahar Al-Balushi, 33, a mechanical engineer in Saham, told the National.