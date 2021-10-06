Donations surge for Cyclone Shaheen victims as Oman continues rescue operation

A total of 7.35 million rials ($19.11 million) has been raised by banks and businesses to help repair homes destroyed by Cyclone Shaheen, Oman News Agency (ONA) said on Wednesday.

ONA named the Central Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and telecommunication company Omantel as the donors so far.

“More are expected to donate during the course of the week,” a spokesman from the Oman Charitable Organisation told The National.

Oman on Tuesday began to clean up the damage left by Cyclone Shaheen, which killed at least 11 people, destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure and forced more than 5,000 people into temporary accommodation.

Most of the damage is in Oman’s Batinah region, in the towns of Al Musannah, Suwaiq, Saham, Khabourah and Sohar, which were hit by 60-knot winds and 12-metre high waves.

Home owners who had properties destroyed welcomed news of the donations.

“It is good news for us and we are very grateful for all the donors who have been kind enough to donate the money to repair our houses. My compound wall is flat on the ground and many of my windows have been broken,” Said Al Balushi, a homeowner in Suwaiq, told The National.

Shop owners were also hit hard by the storm but many are unsure if they will get help from the private donations.

“As shopkeepers, are we going to be counted as victims of the cyclone? My house was not affected much but my shop is completely ruined. There is nothing to sell because I have no business left with no income. I really hope we will be in their donation plans,” Moosa Al Sahlani, a shopkeeper in Saham, said

On Tuesday, the sheer devastation caused by the cyclone prompted Oman's ruler, Haitham bin Tarek, to order his cabinet to form a committee to assess the extent of the damage.

The committee will assess private properties affected by the storms to support homeowners and private businesses. It will be led by the minister of finance.

It is not clear yet if the government will raise money from central government funds to help victims, or whether private donors would bear the responsibility.

Oman TV said search-and-rescue operations continued on Wednesday to find people trapped in flooded areas. Hospitals remain on high alert.