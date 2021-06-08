Kuwait to resume direct flights with the UK

There were 1,479 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday, Health Ministry says

Kuwait's Cabinet says air services to the UK can start again on June 13 with anti-coronavirus measures in effect. AFP
Kuwait's Cabinet has approved direct flights with the United Kingdom starting from June 13, a tweet from the government communications department says.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will allow one direct flight a week for each Kuwaiti airline, the tweet said.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have not opened the booking process for these flights yet, according to a search by The National.

The Cabinet also said that museums and cultural centres will be allowed to reopen on June 13, and visitors must follow precautions against the coronavirus.

Kuwait announced 1,479 new cases and three related deaths on Monday, the Health Ministry said.

The total number of cases in Kuwait stands at 318,676, and the death toll is 1,798.

The ministry said that 1,256 patients recovered from the virus during the 24-hour reporting period, taking the total number of recoveries to 302,393.

The seven-day average for new infections is 1,350.

Kuwait is on the UK's amber list, meaning those flying to the country will be required to show a negative PCR test to board their flight.

On arrival, passengers must quarantine at home or in a secure place for 10 days.

Updated: June 8, 2021 10:55 AM

