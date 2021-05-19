Kuwait ends quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a field inoculation clinic in Kuwait City. EPA

Travellers to Kuwait who are immunised against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease within the past three months need no longer quarantine upon arrival, the Kuwait Cabinet said.

Passengers flying into the country must provide evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival date, said the statement, which was carried by the state news agency on Tuesday.

The measure will come into effect on Saturday.

Direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are restricted to departures only. Cargo flights will continue until further notice.

Last week, the government said it would put direct commercial flights from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on hold.

Travellers who have lived in or transited through any of those four countries must spend a minimum of 14 days elsewhere before being allowed to enter Kuwait.

An exemption was offered for citizens wishing to travel who have not been vaccinated. Those who cannot have the vaccine for health reasons will be allowed to travel, but must obtain the health ministry’s consent to do so.

Unvaccinated pregnant women with valid certificates are included in the exemption.

This month, the government said a travel bar, also effective as of this Saturday, would be imposed on citizens and their domestic helpers who have not taken a Covid-19 vaccine.

Restaurants and cafes across Kuwait will be allowed to admit customers from Sunday.

Hospitality venues that do not comply with Covid-19 rules will be closed.

The easing of restrictions comes at time when the country's health crisis has stabilised, Health Minister Basel Al Sabah said this week.

On Tuesday, Kuwait reported 1,084 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths and 1,100 recoveries.

Total case numbers are now 293,574, including 1,701 deaths.

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

'Joker' Directed by: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix Rating: Five out of five stars

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

'Dark Waters' Directed by: Todd Haynes Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper Rating: ****

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

