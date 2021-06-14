Gulf states condemn Houthi drone launched at Saudi Arabia

Gulf states and the Arab Parliament on Monday condemned Yemen’s Houthi rebels for launching an armed drone at Saudi Arabia.

The attack targeted a school in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir. No injuries were reported, said Abdulaziz Al Jalban, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in the region.

Photos released by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency showed the damaged roof of a building as well as what appeared to be broken parts of the drone. They also showed the motor of the drone and its broken propeller on the ground.

The UAE and Bahrain denounced the attack, the latest in the Yemen conflict that started in 2014.

The attack “disregards international laws and norms,” Abu Dhabi’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain said it supports Saudi Arabia’s actions to confront the rebel’s “criminal acts”, according to Bahrain’s News Agency.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community to combat the groups’ activities that aim to destabilize security in the region.

“The failure of the international community to take deterrent positions against this terrorist militia will encourage it to continue its acts, which constitute war crimes under international law,” the Parliament said in a statement.

The Parliament reiterated its full support towards the kingdom’s measures in confronting the rebels.

“We back Saudi Arabia’s measures in preserving its security and safety of its citizens and residents on its lands,” it said.

“Compromising the security of the kingdom is a threat to Arab region’s security,” said the statement.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it denounces the crime of targeting innocent civilians by the rebels and its supporters.

The war began when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital in a 2015 coup, leading Abdrabu Mansur Hadi's internationally recognised government to call on allies to assist.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict months later.

UN efforts to mediate an end to the conflict looked hopeful in December 2018, with an agreement reached in Stockholm for ceasefires in the port city of Hodeidah and two other ports, Salif and Ras Issa, and a successful prisoner exchange.

However, due to lack of trust between the two sides, little progress has been made.