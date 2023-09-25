Two Bahraini officers in Yemen coalition killed in Saudi Arabia

Two officers from Bahrain were killed and members of the Arab coalition injured during a drone attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in southern Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki said on Monday.

"As the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition mourns the heroic martyrs loyal to their religion and nation, it extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the heroic martyrs," Brig Gen Al Malki said in a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency.

He said the coalition "prays to God to cover them with His vast mercy, to make them dwell in His spacious gardens, to accept them as righteous martyrs and to grant recovery to the injured".

The leadership of the joint forces of the coalition condemned the treacherous attack near the Saudi-Yemen border by some Houthi elements, Brig Gen Al Malki said.

He called it a treacherous act and said hostilities during the past month, including an attack on an electrical power distribution station and a police station in the border region, were "unacceptable" and "provocative".

Brig Gen Al Malki said that in line with the positive efforts being made to seek an end to the crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution, the joint forces of the coalition affirm their rejection of repeated provocations and reserve the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Bahrain over the deaths and injuries to its soldiers, the country's news agency Wam reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack represented a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, which requires a deterrent response.

The ministry also called on the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop these operations and return to a political process that leads to peace, security and stability in Yemen and the region.

The ministry expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Bahrain, and the families of the martyrs, and wished for a quick recovery for all of those injured.