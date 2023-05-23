Bahrain abolishes controversial rape law

Bahrain’s parliament has voted to abolish a law exempting rapists from punishment if they marry their victim.

The move was welcomed by women’s rights activists, who fought for years against the legislation.

Bahrain’s upper house of parliament, the Shoura council, unanimously voted to remove article 353 from the country’s penal code. It allowed those who committed rape or sexual assault to avoid punishment if they married the victim.

“Rapists will not escape punishment. Bahrain is a country with a traditional Muslim culture with respect offered to many religions,” Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Nawaf Al Maawada said during the weekly session of parliament.

“Governments need to study and update legislation as society and cultures evolve,”he added.

Bahrain is the latest country in the Middle East and North Africa region to abolish laws or amend penal codes that have allowed rapists to avoid prosecution by simply pledging to marry their victims.

In 2017, Lebanon, Jordan and Tunisia scrapped similar laws in their countries.

Women protest in 2016 against a Lebanese law that allowed sexual assault to go unpunished in some circumstances. The law was amended in Lebanon the following year. AP

The secretary general of Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women, Hala Al Ansari, said scrapping article 353 was consistent with recommendations made in 2015.

“The abolition of article 353 of the penal code is in line with the provisions of the family law article 24 and article 27, which require consent between the two parties. The move taken by the legislative branch would relieve the affected women of any pressures that may lead them to accept the fait accompli in case of an assault,” Ms Al Ansari said.

Khaled El Mekwad, UN Resident Co-ordinator in Bahrain, said: “This landmark legislative reform will increase the protection of the fundamental rights of women and girls in Bahrain.”