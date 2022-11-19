Bahrain calls for unified regional voice in tackling crises

The Middle East must speak "with one voice" on issues of concern, Bahrain's foreign minister has said.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani was speaking during a security conference in Manama on Saturday.

Arab and Gulf states have voiced concerns about the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the international community, including rising food prices that have affected the region.

"We are stronger and more effective when speaking with one voice, whether to adversaries within our region or to extra-regional states, ensuring that our interests are better heard and understood," Mr Al Zayani said.

He told delegates at the annual International Institute of Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue that unity would ensure the region's "interests are better heard and understood".

The region cannot be turned into a proxy theatre for external conflicts and their spillover, he said, adding that "it is in no one’s interests" for this to happen.

The Middle East has "enough on its plate without importing extra issues", he said.

"Because of its geostrategic importance, the Middle East will continue to be the subject of direct focus and involvement from outside powers, for better and for worse, over the foreseeable future," Mr Al Zayani said.

He said the region must focus on consistency, cohesion and connectivity.

"The region has suffered enough, we have so many issues and crisis and we need to continue playing our role [GCC] in assisting and helping in achieving peace in the region," Mr Al Zayani said.

He said Bahrain believed the only way to end the war in Ukraine was through a political solution, noting that the kingdom was among the first countries to call for diplomatic talks to resolve the conflict.

Conflict starts due to failure in diplomacy and ends due to success in diplomacy, Mr Al Zayani said.

"We are asking the world to help, we have seen what happened when Europe was unstable. We have seen the two world wars. We know how important the stability and security of Europe is," he said.

"We need to unite and work together to limit the effects of this war. We've seen its effect — if someone is not affected today, they will be tomorrow."

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who spoke after Mr Al Zayani, said Russia's war was a concern for the whole world.

"Russia’s war of aggression is truly a global issue. It is responsible for the current food crisis. It is using food dependencies to further its military goals," Mr Haavisto said.

Moscow has chosen to attack not only Ukraine, but also the entire international order, he said.