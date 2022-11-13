Bahrain reports record turnout in parliamentary and municipal elections

Bahrain confirmed a 73 per cent record voter turnout in its biggest parliamentary election yet on Saturday, in which more than 500 candidates vied for the 40-seat National Assembly and 30-seat municipal council.

The high number of candidates led to a need for run-offs in many electoral districts, with only six candidates able to win outright by getting more than 50 per cent of votes.

The second round of voting between the two highest-polling candidates in 34 districts will be held next Saturday.

The next Parliament could include eight women, as incumbent Zainab Abdelamir was among the six candidates who won outright, while seven other women will be contesting the run-offs.

“The electoral process went smoothly and witnessed a high turnout, and there were no problems in the organisation, especially since Bahrain has accumulated experiences and competencies in the field of organising elections,” said Nawaf Hamza, chairman of Bahrain’s high elections committee.

Bahraini poll clerks prepare to receive voters at a polling station on the island of Muharraq, north of the capital Manama. AFP

Election saboteurs targeted official websites in Bahrain just hours before the start of a parliamentary election, the Interior Ministry said. The ministry did not identify the websites targeted, but the state-run Bahrain News Agency and the website for Bahrain’s Parliament could not be reached online.

The voter turnout is the highest in the country’s history since Bahrain became a constitutional monarchy in 2002. Voter turnout in 2018 was 67 per cent.

“Although we are still considered a young democracy, there is a high level of enthusiasm among Bahrainis towards the elections and this is reflected through the high number of candidates,” Mohammed Al Sayed, a founding member of the Citizens for Bahrain website, told The National.

“There is even a higher number of candidates in opposition-leaning constituencies, where many feared candidacy for the elections in 2014 and 2018.”

A key issue in this election was VAT, after Bahraini legislators approved a bill last year to double the tax from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, with many of those who voted in favour facing a backlash from their constituents.