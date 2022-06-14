Bahrain completes largest Cabinet reshuffle, adding four women

Bahrain’s new Cabinet will take the oath of office on Wednesday, after King Hamad ordered the country's largest reshuffle.

The reshuffle changed 17 out of 22 ministers and included the appointment of new ministers for the oil, tourism and industry portfolios.

Many of the incoming Cabinet ministers are from the younger generation and there are four women.

READ MORE Higher oil prices can help Bahrain press ahead with economic reforms, IMF says

Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, who was the country's envoy for climate affairs, was named Minister of Oil and Environment, replacing Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The reshuffle, announced on Monday, also included the appointment of Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Zayed Rashid Al Zayani as Industry and Commerce Minister and Fatima Jaafer Al Sairafi as Tourism Minister.

“We look forward with optimism, determination and responsibility to the coming days to achieve more gains and accomplishments in various sectors, to enhance Bahrain's advanced position at all levels,” said Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

A man walks in front of a souvenir shop at a souq in Manama, Bahrain. Reuters

Bahrain is one of the region's most indebted countries, with its bonds rated "junk". Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's have said Bahrain would likely need more financing from Gulf neighbours.

The kingdom's economy is expected to grow three per cent in 2022 on the back of higher oil prices and output and a rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, a report by the National Bank of Kuwait released last month said.