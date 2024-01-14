Saudi Arabia to employ air taxis for future Hajj seasons

Saudi Arabia plans to launch air taxis to transport Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from King Abdulaziz airport in Jeddah to hotels in Makkah, Saudi Press Agency announced on Saturday.

The transfer through “flying taxis will be carried out with maximum speed and highest quality" SPA said.

According to officials, the logistics will handled by Saudia, the national airline of the kingdom.

Last year, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport said flying taxis will be tested in Hajj in the coming years.

The air taxis will “run very soon” but not run during this year, officials told The National.

In 2023, NEOM and Volocopter announced that they had successfully run a series of air taxi test flights in NEOM.

The eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft is reported to be the same one to be used during Hajj.

The Saudi general authority of civil aviation president Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said that the successful test flight was “a milestone in the Saudi aviation sector” as the aviation industry employs emerging technologies to further contribute to the country’s GDP and create more jobs in the kingdom.

Last year, Saudi Arabia received almost 2 million Hajj pilgrims – a return to pre-Covid levels.

According to the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah, the numbers of Umrah pilgrims reached a record 13.5 million last year.

More than 750,000 Hajj pilgrims used the Haramain High-Speed Railway during last year's Hajj season.