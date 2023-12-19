US-led task force to patrol Red Sea to deter Houthi attacks

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Several countries, led by the US, have agreed to jointly carry out patrols in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to try to safeguard commercial shipping against attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a visit to Bahrain on Monday, said countries including the UK, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain will take part in Operation Prosperity Guardian, also known as the new Combined Task Force 153.

Some of the countries had already been part of existing task forces present in the region. Bahrain is the only Arab country that is part of the international force.

The Houthis say the attacks are in support of Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

“This is an international challenge that demands collective action,” Mr Austin said on Tuesday after his visit to the region.

US warships have in recent days shot down Houthi missiles and drones and rushed to the aid of commercial ships under attack.

Mark Kimmitt, a retired US Army brigadier general and former assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, told Sky News Arabia that Mr Austin was reinforcing existing task force missions in the Red Sea.

Wheels down in Manama. Bahrain is a critical defense partner to the U.S. & hosts USNAVCENT & U.S. service members and forces from around the world. I look forward to exchanging views on promoting regional stability and freedom of navigation through cooperation and integration. pic.twitter.com/og9jBOJbuo — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) December 19, 2023

“The forces in the Middle East have been doing this for very many years now,” he said.

“There’s been a Combined Task Force 151, there’s a Combined Task Force 152 and now the 153. There’s also been a European Union task force, as well as a Nato task force [from] the days of problems with Somali pirates off the coast of Somalia.

“I think we’re seeing the same format. The Combined Task Force 153 is already in existence and had alternating commands between the Egyptians and the US. There’s been a doubling up now with the threats in maritime traffic.”

Past CTFs were part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) headquartered at the US naval base in Bahrain.

The CMF was formed in 2001 to help counter international terrorism and remains one of the 38 partner nations working on security, counter-terrorism and counter-piracy in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf regions.

The Iran-backed Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and even firing drones and missiles at Israel, more than 1,600km from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Houthis attacked two commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea on Monday, the US Central Command (Centcom) said.

The oil tanker Swan Atlantic was attacked by a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile at about the same time as the bulk cargo ship MSC Clara reported an explosion in the water near its location, Centcom said.

There were no injuries reported by either vessel.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea on Monday confirmed attacks on the vessels and said drones were used because the crews failed to respond to calls from the group.

The Houthis have threatened to target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday, condemned the Houthi's attacks on commercial vessels, the State Department said.