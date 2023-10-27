Heavy thunder expected to continue throughout Oman in aftermath of Cyclone Tej

Heavy thunderstorms along with rain and strong winds were expected in parts of Oman until midnight, according to the country's Civil Aviation Authority, as the country grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Tej.

The heaviest impact was expected over the Hajar mountains and adjacent areas extending to the coast, including Musandam, North and South Al Batinah, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, Muscat and Al Dakhylia as well as North and South Al Sharqiya.

With the potential for rainfall ranging between 1cm and 5cm, there is also a heightened risk of flash floods in wadis, or dry riverbeds.

Strong downdrafts with speeds ranging from 28kph to 83kph are also expected.

“We had very light rains today in Muscat and everything seems to be calm and fine. I have advised my family to not go near the sea,” said Mohammed Al Balushi, a resident of the capital.

Normality returning Oman after Cyclone Tej

As Cyclone Tej, which recently swept through parts of Oman and Yemen, subsides, Dhofar is gradually returning to normality.

Schools and offices have reopened, and daily life is resuming for residents. However, some areas near Yemen continue to grapple with the aftermath.

Schools and offices that were far from the coast – and the worst of the damage – have reopened but others closer to the Yemeni border will wait until Sunday before opening their doors.

Al Mahra governorate and the Socotra Island regions of Yemen were among the worst affected areas.

Yemeni meteorological authorities have asked everyone residing in the regions where rainfall is expected to exercise vigilance and steer clear of low-lying valleys and flood-prone pathways.