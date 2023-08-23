Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani Tripartite Committee discusses defence co-operation

The Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani Tripartite Committee on Wednesday held its first meeting in Riyadh to discuss defence co-operation.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence reported that the meeting was attended by Talal Al Otaibi, assistant minister of defence; Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, the Pakistani Army's chief of General Staff; and Turkish deputy minister of defence Celal Sami Tufekci.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Turkish-Pakistani Tripartite Committee held its first meeting in the capital to discuss ways to enhance defence co-operation.

It added that the Saudi-Pakistani task force also held a meeting headed by Mr Al Otaibi and Lt Gen Saeed on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the defence industry, in addition to technology transfer and localisation, and scientific research.

The Saudi-Turkish task force also held a meeting, headed by Mr Al Otaibi and Mr Tufekci, in the presence of Haluk Gorgun, president of Turkish defence industry agency SSB.