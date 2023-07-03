Kuwait calls on Iran to discuss maritime borders amid Al Durra field dispute

Kuwait has called on Iran to start negotiations over the demarcation of its maritime borders as it reiterated the exclusive rights it shares with Saudi Arabia over Al Durra offshore gas field.

“The maritime area where Al Durra offshore field lies is part of the State of Kuwait’s sea territories, and the natural resources therein are shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” a source within the Foreign Ministry said, as reported by state news agency Kuna.

“Only the State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have exclusive rights to the natural resources of Al Durra field,” the ministry source reiterated.

Kuwaiti and Iranian officials held joint negotiations in Tehran in March regarding the demarcation of their maritime borders. Both sides stressed the need to settle the matter in accordance with international laws.

A year prior, Tehran had said that the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to develop the gas field was "illegal", adding that Iran also has a share in the field and must be party to any such development.

The field, which lies in the shared neutral zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas and 84,000 barrels per day of condensate.

Iran has claimed it owns rights to part of the field, which it calls Arash, and has promised to proceed with the development of what it considers its own sector.

In 2016 Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reported attacks by the Iranian navy in the waters adjacent to the neutral zone.