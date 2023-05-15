Saudis barred from Makkah without permit until after Hajj

Saudi residents will not be allowed to enter Makkah without a permit from Monday as Hajj pilgrims start to arrive in the kingdom.

Authorities said restrictions were part of the implementation of regulating Hajj services. Residents wishing to enter Makkah need to obtain a permit.

Residents who do not have an entry permit will not be allowed to enter by security forces at Makkah's borders.

Saudi residents and tourists are allowed visit Madinah but have to register on the Nusuk app to visit the Rawdah at the Prophet's Mosque.

Pilgrims wishing to perform Hajj this year must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, inoculated against meningitis and have the seasonal influenza vaccine.

They should not be suffering from acute chronic diseases or infectious illnesses.

Saudi Arabia is set to host two million Hajj pilgrims this year, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah said earlier this year.

Hajj will return to pre-pandemic numbers as the country removes all Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2019, before the pandemic, about 2.6 million people performed Hajj.