New Kuwaiti ambassador to US submits credentials to Biden

Sheikha Al Zain Al Sabah submitted her credentials as the ambassador of Kuwait to Washington during a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Following her meeting with Mr Biden, Sheikha Al Zain thanked Kuwait's leadership.

“On my mind … the extraordinary leaders who paved the way and their remarkable contributions in maintaining the safety, security, and prosperity of our nation,” she said in a post on Instagram.

In a statement released by the embassy, she said she “would work on measures to bolster the historic relations linking the two countries, enhancing them in all possible domains”.

“She revealed that boosting commercial and economic ties were very important, stressing that it was necessary to provide small and medium-size enterprises with a chance to contribute to the rich and diverse relations,” the embassy said.

Sheikha Al Zain said she would prioritise the boosting of cultural co-operation for the embassy, and that she would hold regular meetings with Kuwaiti students in the US to look into their needs and encourage them to excel.

Born in 1974, Sheikha Al Zain earned a bachelor's degree from Boston University's College of Communication in 1996 and a master's degree in filmmaking from the University of Southern California.

She served as OSN’s vice chairwoman since May 2022 before her appointment as ambassador to the US.

She succeeds Jasem Al Budaiwi, who took on a new role as Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council earlier this year.