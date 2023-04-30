Saudi interior minister says drug dealers and smugglers will not be spared

Saudi authorities are intensifying efforts to crack down on drug smuggling operations in the kingdom, with an increase in number of arrests made throughout the country.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Minister of Interior, on Sunday reaffirmed the kingdom's commitment to stall all illegal activities of drug smuggling.

"Drug dealers and smugglers, and those who target our society and our country, will not be spared,” he said.

Public prosecutors on Saturday announced that those involved in open drug scenes (ODSs) will be given lengthy jail terms.

Authorities made several arrests as a result of eight drug busts this week in Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk, Jazan and the kingdom's Eastern Province for illegal possession of narcotics and firearms.

“Imprisonment is the penalty for anyone caught visiting a place facilitated for the use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, with a knowledge of what is going on there,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“The penalty will be imposed on such persons even if it is not proven that they are using the substance.”

Possession or use of alcohol or drugs in the kingdom is punishable by imprisonment, fines and deportation, and those caught smuggling huge quantities can also be given to the death penalty.

ضربة تتلوها ضربات

لن ينجو منها مروجو ومهربو المخدرات، ومن يستهدفون مجتمعنا ووطننا،،، https://t.co/cDPacoXfYR — عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف Abdulaziz bin Saud (@AbdulazizSNA) April 29, 2023

Citizens and residents have taken to social media to spread awareness and praise authorities and the leadership for the crackdown affecting all cities in the kingdom.

Border patrol on Sunday arrested three Ethiopians for trying to smuggle cannabis in Asir region.

Earlier this month, Saudi authorities made 591 arrests in Jazan and Asir regions, the Ministry of Interior said.

On Friday, Saudi authorities intercepted a consignment of four million Captagon pills that was being smuggled into the kingdom through Al Batha border crossing.

Attempts to smuggle huge quantities of qat, 473,799 controlled tablets and 264kg of hashish were foiled between December last year and March 2023, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Drugs have security, economic and social implications.

Contribute by reporting its smugglers and distributors.#War_On_Drugs #Report_them pic.twitter.com/IemwJLZR78 — مكافحة المخدرات (@Mokafha_SA) April 29, 2023

The kingdom is working with the General Directorate for Narcotics Control to establish several anti-drug programmes, which has called on residents to report anyone in possession of narcotics or any drug-smuggling activities through an official number or email.

Authorities have dismantled numerous smuggling attempts in the past few years. Saudi customs and internal security units run world-class K-9 units to counter criminals trying to ship illegal drug into the country

Interior ministers from across the Middle East and North Africa met in Tunis last month and agreed on a Saudi proposal for co-operation between Arab states to counter security threats including drug trafficking and terrorism.

Regional security officials say most of the drugs pass through Jordan to Saudi Arabia, despite massive efforts by Saudi authorities to intercept them.